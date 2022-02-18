Defiant Hamilton sends out a warning to his rivals

"If you thought what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year," warns Lewis Hamilton as he admits to "losing faith" in the wake of Abu Dhabi.

Finally, just over two months after that controversial evening in Abu Dhabi, we didn't have to rely on clickbait rubbish from the tabloids to learn what Lewis Hamilton was thinking, as the seven-time world champion finally broke cover and spoke for himself.

As he prepared to get behind the wheel of his 2022 car for the first time - new teammate George Russell having first dibs - the Stevenage Rocket opened up over his feelings post-Yas Marina, whilst sending a clear warning to his rivals.

Having previously denied that he had ever threatened walking away - he didn't, his boss did - Hamilton admitted that what happened that night in Abu Dhabi caused him to lose faith in the sport.

"At the end of a season you think and the question is whether you're willing to commit the time, the effort it takes to be a world champion," he told members of the media in an open conference.

"I think a lot of people underestimate what it takes to be a world champion," he continued, "there are so many moving parts. It is not just turning up and driving the car.

"So the question is, do you want to sacrifice the time, do you believe you can continue to punch at the weight you're punching, and so that's a normal mental process for me.

"Of course this one was compounded by a significant factor, and I think ultimately a sport I've loved my whole life, there was a moment where I obviously lost a little bit of faith within the system.

"But I am generally a very determined person and I'd like to think to myself that while moments like this might define others' career I refuse to let this define mine," he added. "So I focused on being the best I can be and coming back stronger."

Asked about his reaction to (FIA president) Mohammed Ben Sulayem's announcement yesterday relating to a major overhaul of the refereeing system, Hamilton said: "This first announcement yesterday is perhaps the first step of that, but it doesn't necessarily change everything just yet. We have to see actual action.

"I think it will take a bit of time," he added. "I'm not really focused necessarily on that area at the moment. I'm just putting absolutely every ounce of my energy and time into making sure that I'm the best you've ever seen.

"It's good to see the FIA are making steps," he continued, "accountability is key, we have to use this moment to make sure this never happens to anyone else in the sport ever again.

"We need to... even everything said by the FIA, I welcome that, but we have to make sure we keep a close eye and are see those changes and rules are applied fairly and accurately, consistently."

While many continue to discuss the legitimacy of Max Verstappen's title, Hamilton sent a clear warning to the Dutchman and his other rivals.

"I feel great, I feel fit," he smiled. "Naturally when you have an extra year of experience that always helps. I always feel like through these sorts of experiences you can turn that emotion into strength and power, it's what I'm doing, putting into my training, into my work with the men and women here.

"If you thought what you saw at the end of last year was my best, wait until you see this year," he grinned.

