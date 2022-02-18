"I never said I was going to quit," says Hamilton

It's a question of semantics, as Lewis Hamilton insists that he never said he was going to quit F1.

Speaking at this morning's unveiling of the car with which he aims to score a record eighth title, Lewis Hamilton was keen to make clear that he never threatened to quit F1 in the wake of the Abu Dhabi debacle.

"I never ever said I was going to stop," he replied when asked about the fact that he had kept the sport, and his fans, on tenterhooks since that controversial evening in December.

"I love doing what I do," he continued, "and it's such a privilege working with this large group of people when you really feel you're part of a family, part of a team working towards a common goal. There's no feeling quite like it.

"It was obviously a difficult time for me," he admitted, "and it was a time where I really needed to take a step back, focus on being present so I had my family all around me and creating great moments.

"Eventually, I got to a point where I decided I'm going to be attacking again coming into another season and working with Toto and George."

Fact is, Hamilton never threatened to quit the sport... it was Toto Wolff who suggested such a scenario in the aftermath of Yas Marina.

However, it was Hamilton who maintained a strict radio silence for almost two months, doing absolutely nothing to contradict the dire warnings from his team boss, or the speculation in the media.

Indeed, as Mercedes then began to post teasers on social media, it was Hamilton who finally broke cover with the enigmatic six word post - "I've been gone. Now I'm back!" - to almost confirm his return.

Indeed, he never said he was going to quit, but as was the case in Abu Dhabi, a number of fans are going to (rightly) feel that they've been played.