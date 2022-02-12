Hamilton will attend W13 launch

If nothing else, we now know that Lewis Hamilton will be present at the unveiling of Mercedes 2022 contender next Friday.

Having maintained strict radio silence almost from the moment the flag fell in Abu Dhabi, the Briton finally broke cover last weekend, proudly declaring: "I'm back!"

Mercedes was quick to ensure nobody missed the seven-time world champion's return having been dropping numerous none-too-subtle hints in the days preceding the post - this despite Toto Wolff's numerous warnings that the Briton had been left disillusioned and might not return... unless certain demands were met, one presumes.

Any thought of Hamilton turning his back on the sport appeared to be dispelled on Friday when Mercedes sent out its usual pre-launch media release advising journos of the event's timetable.

"A livestream featuring Toto, Lewis, George and the first in-person look at the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance will be accessible via the team's YouTube, Twitter and Facebook channels," the release confirmed, and with no mention of Max Verstappen or anyone else one can safely assume that Lewis isn't attending merely as a spectator or the latest addition to the ever increasing army of ex-drivers that forms Sky's coverage.

A couple of hours after the reveal, the (ominously named) W13 will take to the track at Silverstone and barring any last minute changes of heart we can assume that Lewis will take a turn at the wheel.