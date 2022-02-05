"I'm back!" declares Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton returns to social media to declare "I've been gone. Now I'm back!"

The tweet, posted on Saturday evening is basically the first contact the seven-time world champion has had with the outside world since Abu Dhabi, other than a brief message following his Knighthood ceremony in December and a post on Instagram earlier this week showing off his new haircut.

The six word tweet will no doubt send the world of F1 social media into overdrive, and among the first to react was Mercedes, which merely re-tweeted the Briton's post along with a folded hands (praying) emoji.

The return to social media comes just under two weeks before Mercedes unveils its 2022 contender, the car with which Hamilton will now seemingly resume battle with Max Verstappen.

The Briton's radio silence in the weeks that followed Abu Dhabi, combined with soundbites from Toto Wolff have allowed some sections of the media to run riot, particularly the British tabloids that have served up ever more ludicrous headlines as clickbait.

Standing in the Grand Canyon, the Briton having spent Christmas at his Colorado home, Hamilton is sporting a broad grin, seemingly dispelling some of the more ridiculous rumours of recent weeks.

Though we await his next move, Hamilton's reappearance, not to mention his declaration that 'he's back', suggests that we can now dismiss thoughts of him walking away from the sport - whatever the result of the FIA's inquiry into the Abu Dhabi affair might be - and focus on what really matters, the seven-time world champion seeking payback as he targets his eighth crown.

The declaration that 'he's back!', also appears to put to bed any thought of the 'will he, won't he' saga continuing at the launch of the new Mercedes and into the opening 'test' at Barcelona later this month.

Picture Credit: Hamilton/Twitter