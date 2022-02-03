Verstappen has Senna, Schumacher mind-set, says Marko

Helmut Marko believes that Max Verstappen has the same 'win at all costs' mind-set as legends Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.

Though the achievements of both the Brazilian and the German are widely recognised, many believe that it was Senna who took the sport into dangerous new territory with his 'win at all costs' mentality, while Schumacher took it a step further and that consequently the legacies of both are somewhat tarnished.

Though Verstappen appeared to have calmed down a little since his first couple of controversial seasons in the sport, last year there were worrying signs that the old 'Mad Max' was back.

"It is impossible to compare them because they're from different periods," Marko tells Autorevue. "But what they all have is complete focus... you can also call it ruthlessness.

"There is nothing that matters more than, 'I want to win and I will do everything for it'.

The Red Bull motor sport consultant cites Verstappen's - ultimately unsuccessful - qualifying lap in Saudi Arabia as a good example of the Dutchman's determination.

"He was sensationally fast... you could see that he was pushing the car so hard, it was visible. He drove almost flawlessly.

"In the races, Hamilton knows that he can't leave the smallest gap open for Verstappen," adds the Austrian. "He's already poking his nose in when the other guy can't even see him in the rear-view mirror.

"This incredible willpower with the necessary talent makes all the difference."

