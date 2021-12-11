Sky withdraws "bad taste" ad

Sky has withdrawn an advert for this weekend's season finale, described by Red Bull as being in bad taste.

You'll be familiar with the ads, usually shown during commercial breaks during coverage of the F1 session you, as an F1 fan, are already watching and keen to get back to once the wretched ads end.

Already hyping the season finale to "nauseating" levels, Sky is running ads for the race weekend across its channels promoting it in typical fashion.

One showed the infamous Silverstone incident which saw Max Verstappen head off into the barriers at Copse, followed by the message "Merry Christmas".

With Verstappen having been hospitalised by the incident, Red Bull deemed the ad in bad taste and called on the broadcaster to pull it, which it did.

"We are extremely disappointed that images are being used of a crash, in which someone ended up in hospital," a Red Bull spokesperson told De Telegraaf. "This is in very bad taste. We hope it will be removed soon."

Another ad featuring the infamous Monza clash will remain, presumably as nobody ended up in hospital.

Fact is, besides the enormous hype behind this weekend's race, much of it based on the media's desire for yet more controversy, almost every trailer for the sport features incidents such as the Silverstone clash, albeit without the tasteless "Merry Christmas" splash.

