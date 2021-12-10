Site logo

Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
10/12/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.009 138.966 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:25.205 0.196
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.355 0.346
4 Perez Red Bull 1:25.363 0.354
5 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:25.378 0.369
6 Alonso Alpine 1:25.625 0.616
7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:25.822 0.813
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:25.846 0.837
9 Sainz Ferrari 1:25.886 0.877
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:26.007 0.998
11 Ocon Alpine 1:26.025 1.016
12 Norris McLaren 1:26.123 1.114
13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:26.189 1.180
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:26.409 1.400
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.608 1.599
16 Ricciardo McLaren 1:26.676 1.667
17 Aitken Williams 1:27.481 2.472
18 Latifi Williams 1:27.487 2.478
19 Schumacher Haas 1:27.698 2.689
20 Mazepin Haas 1:28.305 3.296

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms