Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:25.009 138.966 mph 2 Bottas Mercedes 1:25.205 0.196 3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:25.355 0.346 4 Perez Red Bull 1:25.363 0.354 5 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:25.378 0.369 6 Alonso Alpine 1:25.625 0.616 7 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:25.822 0.813 8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:25.846 0.837 9 Sainz Ferrari 1:25.886 0.877 10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:26.007 0.998 11 Ocon Alpine 1:26.025 1.016 12 Norris McLaren 1:26.123 1.114 13 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:26.189 1.180 14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:26.409 1.400 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:26.608 1.599 16 Ricciardo McLaren 1:26.676 1.667 17 Aitken Williams 1:27.481 2.472 18 Latifi Williams 1:27.487 2.478 19 Schumacher Haas 1:27.698 2.689 20 Mazepin Haas 1:28.305 3.296