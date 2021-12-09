Protagonists won't "waste energy" on media's sensationalist scenarios

Despite the constant use of words like "fear", "concern" and "worry", most members of the media are positively salivating at the prospect of controversy this weekend.

Having spent much of the year hyping up the rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen - admittedly with a fair amount of help from the men in question - members of the media are beside themselves at the thought of further mayhem.

Though a wheel has yet to turn, Lewis and Max are refusing to rise to the bait, playing down the prospects of dirty deeds in the desert.

"I honestly don't give it any energy," said Hamilton in the oh so stage-managed press conference alongside his title rival. "I'm here to do the best job I can with this incredible team.

"Going back again, we never thought we'd be neck and neck going into the last race," he continued, "we've had an amazing recovery collectively as a team and we've been in a great position these last few races.

"So, we go full steam ahead with that focus, and we don't waste energy on things that are out of our control. At the end of the day, I believe that everyone here racing comes to win, I would like to believe everyone wants to do it the right way. So, I don't even let that creep into my mind."

Of course, the FIA, no doubt pushed by FOM, has got in on the act, not only in terms of the press(ure) conference but also Michael Masi's decision to remind the title rivals of the International Sporting Code which could see them (and their teams) forfeit points in the event of any silliness.

"It's happened in the past," said Hamilton. "I'm sure the stewards have taken the precautions they have this time around. I think that's fair that they do it.

"Hopefully they won't need to be used and we have a great race and move forward," he added, "but I don't really particularly have an opinion about it. I'm here to do my job and I don't want to see the stewards any more than they want to see me!"

"Nobody needs to be really reminded of that," said Verstappen. "I think they can put it in every single race weekend. There's nothing newly added for this weekend.

"As a driver, you don't think about these things," he continued. "You go to a weekend where you just want to do the best you can as a team, and of course you try to win the race, but naturally the media starts to say these things.

"I don't really have a lot more to comment on that. I think I arrive here just trying to do the best I can, trying to be the best prepared and, of course, naturally, trying to win."

"There's not really much more to add," said Hamilton. "I can't control those things around me. All I can do is control what I do in terms of preparation and how I conduct myself.

"They won here last year, so without doubt they're going to be strong this weekend. But we've chased and caught up a lot and I think we can come here and be strong this weekend."

Of course, an eight title would see Hamilton surpass Michael Schumacher.

"At the moment it just feels like another championship to me," said the Briton, "I don't look at it as another multiple. I just look at it every season and every year from ground zero, you're the hunter and you're fighting from the moment you start training.

"The moment you get into the new year you're focused on training and winning," he added. "I don't turn up with 'Number One' on my car, I turn up with 'Number 44', I don't consider myself the champion that year, I consider myself the one that's fighting for a championship."

Check out our Thursday gallery from Yas Marina, here.