Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

Times from today's second free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap 1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.691 141.155 mph 2 Ocon Alpine 1:24.034 0.343 3 Bottas Mercedes 1:24.083 0.392 4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.332 0.641 5 Perez Red Bull 1:24.400 0.709 6 Alonso Alpine 1:24.495 0.804 7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:24.532 0.841 8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.557 0.866 9 Sainz Ferrari 1:24.844 1.153 10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:24.940 1.249 11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:24.959 1.268 12 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:25.108 1.417 13 Norris McLaren 1:25.153 1.462 14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:25.195 1.504 15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:25.385 1.694 16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:25.440 1.749 17 Russell Williams 1:25.549 1.858 18 Latifi Williams 1:25.687 1.996 19 Schumacher Haas 1:25.784 2.093 20 Mazepin Haas 1:26.336 2.645