Abu Dhabi GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

10/12/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:23.691 141.155 mph
2 Ocon Alpine 1:24.034 0.343
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:24.083 0.392
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:24.332 0.641
5 Perez Red Bull 1:24.400 0.709
6 Alonso Alpine 1:24.495 0.804
7 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:24.532 0.841
8 Leclerc Ferrari 1:24.557 0.866
9 Sainz Ferrari 1:24.844 1.153
10 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:24.940 1.249
11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:24.959 1.268
12 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:25.108 1.417
13 Norris McLaren 1:25.153 1.462
14 Vettel Aston Martin 1:25.195 1.504
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:25.385 1.694
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:25.440 1.749
17 Russell Williams 1:25.549 1.858
18 Latifi Williams 1:25.687 1.996
19 Schumacher Haas 1:25.784 2.093
20 Mazepin Haas 1:26.336 2.645

