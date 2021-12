Abu Dhabi GP: Practice team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "I like the new track layout, it's more fun to drive with the faster corners, especially in the last sector. We made a few changes to the set up across the two sessions and I do think they are positive. We are still learning and understanding a few things. The short runs didn't go to plan, we are lacking a bit of pace but I think the long runs were more competitive so that's important. I'm looking forward to qualifying tomorrow to put it all together."

Sergio Perez: "I don't know how much the track has improved since last year. It's still nice to drive but there are question marks for me on whether it has improved the racing. I think we have some work to do overnight after today's sessions. We ran very different set-ups across the two cars, so we've got plenty of information that we need to go through in detail and pick out the best parts for qualifying. There will be learnings to take forward into our final practice session so we can look to qualify strongly on Saturday."