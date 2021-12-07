Site logo

Masi sheds light on 'swap' deal

NEWS STORY
07/12/2021

Michael Masi has given insight into one mysterious aspect of Sunday's intriguing Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ahead of the second restart, following the indent when Max Verstappen went off track in Turn 2 in his bid to pass Lewis Hamilton, fans were given access to the radio conversations between race director, Michael Masi and the sporting directors at Red Bull and Mercedes.

As the moments to the restart ticked down, Masi was heard effectively bargaining with the teams, keen to resolve the situation before handing it over to the stewards.

While Mercedes was agreeable to Verstappen starting third on the grid, behind Ocon and Hamilton, Red Bull asked for time to consider its response before finally accepting the deal, no doubt aware that the stewards would make no such compromise.

While giving a fascinating insight to the behind the scenes activity, many felt the bargaining was wrong and wholly out of place. However, Masi has defended the move.

"I wouldn't call it a deal as, from a race director's perspective, I have no authority to actually instruct the teams to do anything," explained the Australian.

"In that situation, I can give them an offer, the ability to do that, but the choice is theirs," he added. "The stewards are obviously empowered to impose penalties, but I can give them my perspective. That's why I offered them the ability to give that position up."

Had the race not been red flagged for a second time, following the Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin incidents, the decision on handing position back would have come sooner.

"It was as a result of the red flag that came about with the incident at Turn 3," he said. "The priority in any red flag situation is to make sure the drivers are safe, then to activate the recovery, and the marshals can do so, clean the track and so forth.

"So it probably seemed a bit elongated compared to normal, however, it's very much normal discussion that takes place.

"When I saw it happen at Turn 2, I immediately suggested to the stewards that I'm going to give the team the ability to give that place back," he said of Verstappen's move on Hamilton. "The red flag obviously was issued very quickly thereafter and that was absolutely the priority before we got going again.

"Being under a suspension, it was the ability to effectively correct that before we went racing again. That's very much a normal discussion that happens regularly on a number of occasions and has had all year and previously."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Roli, 1 hour ago

"Whatever he says, he is in charge and therefore MAKES THE DECISIONS, not barter with the team. Hope Masi isnt at the post next year, he has made this year a complete mess"

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

2. Posted by Hobgoblin, 3 hours ago

"Lewis was leading into the corner.
Max ran wide, passed, and re-joined in front of Lewis.
Lewis slowed to avoid Max, thus giving Ocon the opportunity to pass.

So it was Max's fault that Lewis lost the place to Ocon, and why he had to start behind Lewis.

Had Lewis spun and dropped to fifth, then the call would (should) have been different.

I think the right decision was made, but not the way it was made."

Rating: Positive (1)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

3. Posted by Motorsport-fan, 3 hours ago

"Grid should have been as original start as no race lap was completed."

Rating: Positive (3)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

4. Posted by jcr, 3 hours ago

"Without taking sides,
What I found strange was that Max gained one place, But had to relinquish two ???
It was,nt max.s fault Ocon got past,
What would have happened if Sir Lewis had spun and dropped to fifth ???
By this logic Max would have to drop back to sixth place.
Ocon has never been mentioned. Its as if this is a two car world, (Surprised, not really)"

Rating: Neutral (0)     Rate comment: Positive | NegativeReport this comment

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms