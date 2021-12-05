Site logo

Verstappen handed further penalty but remains second

05/12/2021

Adjudged as causing a collision with Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen has been handed a further 10s time penalty but keeps his second place.

Having heard from both drivers and their team representatives, and reviewed the relevant video and telemetry evidence, the stewards determined that Verstappen was predominantly at fault for the incident on the 38th lap of today's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

At turn 21 the Red Bull driver was given the instruction to give back a position to Hamilton and was told by the team to do so "strategically".

Verstappen subsequently slowed significantly at Turn 26. However, it was obvious that neither driver wanted to take the lead prior to DRS detection line 3.

Verstappen told the stewards that he was wondering why Hamilton had not overtaken, while the world champion stated that, not having been aware at that stage that Verstappen was giving the position back, was unaware of the reason why he was slowing.

In deciding to penalise Verstappen, the key point for the stewards was that he braked suddenly (69 bar) and significantly, resulting in 2.4g deceleration.

Whilst accepting that Hamilton could have overtaken him when he first slowed, the stewards understood why he (and Verstappen) did not wish to be the first to cross the DRS line.

However, the sudden braking by Verstappen was determined by the stewards to be erratic and hence the predominant cause of the collision and hence the standard penalty of 10 seconds for this type of incident, was imposed.

In addition to the 10s time penalty - which does not affect the result of the race - Verstappen was handed 2 more penalty points bringing his total for the 12 month period to 7.

Check out our Sunday gallery from Jeddah, here.

1. Posted by Jet Jockey, 6 hours ago

"@ Superbird70...

Apparently the Race Director can deal with the teams to avoid sending the matter to the stewards... In this case red Bull took the deal because they knew it was a good one for their driver and going to the stewards would have most likely cost them more."

Rating: Neutral (0)

2. Posted by Superbird70, 7 hours ago

"Was Masi trying to negotiate a penalty or grid drop with RBR during the race? Didn't know these things were negotiable."

Rating: Neutral (0)

3. Posted by Jet Jockey, 7 hours ago

"This proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that Max is one of the dirtiest drivers ever and that Red Bull (Horner and Marko) are well... full bull!!!!

"driver of car 33 then braked suddenly (69 bar) and significantly, resulting in 2.4g deceleration."

Yeah right, Horner said his driver never did anything wrong.

"

Rating: Positive (1)

4. Posted by pd, 7 hours ago

"Any penalty for Bottas for not keeping proper pace behind 1st safety car?
Bottas also left track at restart but no penalty!
Hamilton let off in FP3 when driving slowly on racing line forcing Gasly to take avoiding action.

Inconsistency of application of the sorting rules is bringing the sport into disrepute.
"

Rating: Positive (1)

5. Posted by f1khun, 7 hours ago

"I didn't read whether Mercedes and Lewis were informed, by the FIA, that Max was giving the place back. Because if Mercedes knew this, then Max would have only have to give the place, and if Lewis would not take it, Max could have just stayed ahead.
And if that does not apply within the rules, then they have to simplify the rules.
Giving track position is always immediate. No discussion.
Lewis did not take it. His fault. Yet max gets the penalty... "

Rating: Positive (1)

6. Posted by Batman, 8 hours ago

"Unfortunately, Michael Masi has reached the end of the road. He hasn't been acting as a race director and he seems more like a best friend to some team principals. "

Rating: Positive (1)

7. Posted by Roli, 8 hours ago

"Sorry but that penalty is meaningless. Max takes the rules to the absolute limit. He moans about Lewis going too slow on the green flag lap and yet it was ok when he does it...also giving your place away doesnt mean that because of where the drs point is, you retake immediately. Thats why he braked so suddenly cos he knew he would get right past him. As far as being a sportsman, Max has failed on all counts."

Rating: Neutral (0)

