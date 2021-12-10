Todt return is speculation insists Binotto

Ferrari boss, Mattia Binotto dismisses reports of Jean Todt's return to Maranello in a consulting role as media speculation.

Earlier this week it was claimed in the Italian media that Todt, who ran the team from 1993 until 2009, before taking over from Max Mosley as FIA president, would return to Maranello in a role similar to that of the late Niki Lauda at Mercedes.

However, talking to the media at Yas Marina today, Mattia Binotto dismissed the story as media speculation.

"I heard and read about some speculation in that respect, but I can say that so far they are only speculations," he told reporters when asked about a possible return for the Frenchman.

"Personally I have worked with Jean Todt, he has been my boss, I think I learned a lot from him," he added.

"It has been an honour to work with him and whatever would be the future it would still be an honour for me to work together with him, because I still believe that as a team there's still much to learn."

However, pushed on whether there has been any discussion with Todt, Binotto was adamant. "No!" he replied.

Todt joined Ferrari from Peugeot in 1993, having been recruited by Luca di Montezemolo and along with Michael Schumacher, Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn brought the drivers' title back to Maranello for the first time in 21 years.

Enjoying 6 world championship titles with Schumacher, in 2004, Todt was appointed CEO of Ferrari in addition to his role as general manager of the racing division.

"He resigned from his various roles at Maranello in early 2009 before announcing his intention to run for the presidency of the FIA.