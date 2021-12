"A tough one to digest," admits Sainz

Carlos Sainz blames a "snap of oversteer for spin which meant he failed to make in into Q3.

Having shown strong pace throughout practice, and even into Q1, the Spaniard was expecting to start the race from the second or third row.

However, shortly after being impeded by Pierre Gasly in Q2, the Spaniard spun his Ferrari at Turn 11 and lightly touched the barrier. Though his rear wing had clearly incurred some damage there wasn't time to change it and so, following a quick repair, the Spaniard continued. However he was unable to post a representative time after suffering another wobble at the same corner.

"Today's qualifying is a tough one to digest," he subsequently admitted. "I've been fast and comfortable with the car all weekend and a single snap jeopardised the entire qualifying and tomorrow's race.

"It's a bit of a shame," he sighed, "as I was coming from a very strong FP3, a very strong Q1 and suddenly this snap in the middle of Turn 11 cost me a whole qualifying in the end.

"It meant I stabbed the wall with the rear end plate, which I actually didn't feel in the car, and then when I look in my mirror, the end plate is completely bent and the rear wing is not delivering the downforce it should.

"Something to analyse, something to look into what I could have done differently as it's a snap of oversteering that I was not expecting," he admitted, "this corner has been flat for me for the whole of qualifying, and for some reason in that lap, I lost the rear, but we'll look at it and come back from it."

Nonetheless, reflecting on his pace over the rest of the weekend he remains hopeful.

"Even with rear wing bent like it was, I was coming on a very strong lap before the rear wing properly gave up," he said. "Confidence has been there all weekend.

"It's been there the last four weekends actually," he continued. "I've been really strong in qualifying, Q1 here I was really strong so one small bump in the road, but honestly I feel comfortable and I feel happy.

"The race tomorrow is uncertain and anything can happen. I have confidence in my pace and will give it my all to make up some positions and try to score some good points."

