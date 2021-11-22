No time for celebrations, says Hamilton

Despite back-to-back wins that take him to within 8 points of his title rival, Lewis Hamilton insists that there is no time to celebrate.

It's fair to say that with just two races remaining few would be willing to bet a significant amount on the outcome of the 2021 world championship.

While Lewis Hamilton has back-to-back victories in Brazil and Qatar, Max Verstappen still has the points advantage, even if it has been reduced to single figures.

Starting seventh, the Dutchman was second and hard on the heels of his rival by lap 5, and though he never seriously threatened the Briton, and though the two remaining circuits appear to favour Mercedes, Hamilton is taking nothing for granted.

"Today, of course, the race was made a lot easier with the penalties that the guys obviously got for the mistake they made yesterday," said the world champion at race end, "so that made it a lot more straightforward.

"I was just managing the gap at the front, keeping the car safe and trying to maximise and bring the car home," he added.

"I generally felt I wasn't massively under threat," he admitted. "I managed to cover the ground just off the start and after that it was just kind of head down and focused on trying to keep the gap.

"I saw once I got to Turn 6 that Max was already in fourth place," said the Briton, "so I knew that he was already past my team mate, and at the time I didn't know Valtteri had had such a bad getaway.

"After that, I was just focused on trying to maximise the points for the team, was feeling strong. I think they had relatively decent pace but I was able to manage the pace, so it wasn't a problem.

"The last two weeks have been fantastic, just amazing," he beamed. "But there's no time for celebrations. I'll be back in with the team again next week and just back in training tomorrow. Just stay on it, head down.

"I don't really have too much emotion except for being driven right now," he admitted. "But it's amazing, to close that gap so many points in these last few races has been important.

"They're obviously still very fast as you could see today with their fastest lap and both their cars getting past pretty much everyone quite easily. So we've still got our work cut out... and a big shame for Valtteri today.

"But I feel positive going into these next couple of races," he insisted. "I think they should be quite good for our car, so I'm looking forward to that battle."

Of course, away from the track the politics continue, and while, like team boss, Toto Wolff, Hamilton was keen to point to the speed of the Red Bulls, Christian Horner is adamant that his cars were no faster than usual, which begs the question, especially in light of recent happenings, did Mercedes turn the wick down?

