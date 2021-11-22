They have woken the lion, declares Wolff

Following his commanding victory in Qatar, Toto Wolff declares that the adversity of recent weeks has "woken the lion" in Lewis Hamilton.

A lights-to-flag victory saw the seven-time world champion close to within 8 points of title rival Max Verstappen, with just two races remaining.

The win comes seven days after Brazil, where, although he won, the Briton faced a torrid weekend of penalties.

Already handicapped following an engine penalty, the Briton was disqualified from qualifying for a rear wing infringement and even after the race was further penalised for undoing his seatbelts on his in-lap.

Undaunted, he gave two of his finest performances, finishing fifth in the Sprint, having started last, and winning the Grand Prix from tenth on the grid.

"They have woken up the lion on the Saturday in Interlagos," declared Wolff following Hamilton's Qatar masterclass. "He is absolutely on it. Brutal and cold blooded.

"This is the best in Lewis," he added. "We've seen it in the past and this is right there.

"I think when adversity happens it takes him to a place where he is able to mobilise superhero powers," added the Austrian. "It was the adversity that triggered that at Interlagos."

It was in Turkey that Hamilton lost the championship lead, which had essentially bounced back and forth ever since Silverstone. At one point he slipped 19 points behind Max Verstappen following the Dutchman's strong run in Turkey, the US and Mexico.

However, Wolff insists the seven-time champion and his team never lost focus, never lost their self-belief.

"We had such a strong Turkey, and then obviously fell back below expectations in Austin and in Mexico," he said. "But anyone in the team refuses to give up, and I'm grateful how the championship has swung.

"If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that we are right in the fight in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, I would have taken it. So I hope it's going to go all the way to the end... whoever will win merits the win."

