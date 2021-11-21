Site logo

Qatar GP: Starting Grid

21/11/2021

Amended starting grid for the Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Hamilton Mercedes
2 Gasly AlphaTauri
3 Alonso Alpine
4 Norris McLaren
5 Sainz Ferrari
6 Bottas Mercedes
7 Verstappen Red Bull
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri
9 Ocon Alpine
10 Vettel Aston Martin
11 Perez Red Bull
12 Stroll Aston Martin
13 Leclerc Ferrari
14 Ricciardo McLaren
15 Russell Williams
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo
17 Latifi Williams
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
19 Schumacher Haas
20 Mazepin Haas

Botas: 3 place grid penalty for failing to respect single yellow flags

Verstappen: 5 place grid penalty for failing to respect double yellow flags

