Sainz and Bottas also summoned

Carlos Sainz and Valtteri Bottas have been summoned by the Qatar stewards for allegedly not respecting single waved yellow flags at the end of Q3

This follows Max Verstappen being summoned for not respecting double-waved yellows, all the alleged incident taking place in the wake of Pierre Gasly stopping on the main straight with a puncture.

The summons documents, both issued over three hours after the session, allege a "breach of Appendix H, Art. 2.5.5.b) of the FIA International Sporting Code and non-compliance with Race Director's Event Notes 7.2, not respecting single waved yellow flags at 18:00".

While Verstappen is due to meet with the stewards at 13:00 tomorrow, Sainz' meeting is timed for 13:30 and Bottas at 13:45, with the race due to take place at 17:00.

For maximum dramatic effect expect the decisions to be announced during the national anthem.

