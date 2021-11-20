Site logo

Qatar GP: Saturday Free - Times

20/11/2021

Times from the final free practice session for the Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:22.310 146.217 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:22.388 0.078
3 Verstappen Red Bull 1:22.651 0.341
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:22.835 0.525
5 Perez Red Bull 1:22.846 0.536
6 Sainz Ferrari 1:23.048 0.738
7 Alonso Alpine 1:23.186 0.876
8 Ocon Alpine 1:23.209 0.899
9 Leclerc Ferrari 1:23.276 0.966
10 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:23.567 1.257
11 Ricciardo McLaren 1:23.711 1.401
12 Vettel Aston Martin 1:23.884 1.574
13 Norris McLaren 1:23.895 1.585
14 Russell Williams 1:23.923 1.613
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:24.154 1.844
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:24.246 1.936
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:24.288 1.978
18 Latifi Williams 1:24.499 2.189
19 Schumacher Haas 1:24.680 2.370

