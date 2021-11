Track limits at all 16 corners in Qatar

Following the various issues in opening practice, drivers have been warned that track limits must be observed at all Losail’s 16 corners.

Allowing the drivers to familiarise themselves with a track at which only one of them has raced before, though they had been warned about track limits at 5 corners, the stewards opted to take a back seat during the opening session.

However, throughout the session drivers were observed running wide at almost every corner, often incurring damage in the process.

Fearing that drivers have been lulled into a false sense of security over the break between FP1 and FP2, race director Michael Masi has sent out a new message to the teams.

"The track limit on the exit of each corner at this track is defined as when no part of a car remains in contact with the purple and white kerb," he warned.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Drivers will be judged to have left the track on the exit of a corner if no part of the car remains in contact with the purple and white kerb."

Previously, the limits were in force at Turns 4, 12, 13, 14 and 16 and exceeding them would result in the lap time being deleted.

With so many drivers falling foul earlier it remains to be seen how this one plays out.