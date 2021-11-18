Qatar GP: Power Unit elements

Power unit elements used prior to the Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix weekend.

Driver Car ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE EX Hamilton Mercedes 5 3 3 3 2 2 4 Bottas Mercedes 6 5 5 4 2 3 6 Verstappen Red Bull 4 4 4 4 3 3 7 Perez Red Bull 4 4 4 4 4 4 7 Ricciardo McLaren 4 4 4 2 2 2 4 Norris McLaren 4 4 4 3 2 2 6 Stroll Aston Martin 4 4 4 2 2 3 4 Vettel Aston Martin 4 4 4 3 2 2 5 Alonso Alpine 4 4 4 4 3 3 9 Ocon Alpine 4 4 4 4 3 3 9 Leclerc Ferrari 4 4 4 3 3 3 7 Sainz Ferrari 4 4 4 3 3 3 7 Tsunoda Alpha Tauri 4 4 4 4 3 3 7 Gasly Alpha Tauri 4 4 4 4 3 3 7 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 2 2 2 7 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 3 3 3 2 2 2 7 Mazepin Haas 3 3 3 2 2 2 6 Schumacher Haas 3 3 3 2 2 2 6 Russell Williams 4 4 4 2 2 2 4 Latifi Williams 4 4 4 2 2 2 4