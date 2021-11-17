Qatar GP: Preview - McLaren

Lando Norris: "After a tough race in Brazil last week, I'm hoping we can bounce back as we head to Qatar for the first time in Formula 1 this weekend. We've got one last race of this demanding triple-header before Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, so we'll be pushing hard to try and end it on a high.

"I've been able to drive the Losail International Circuit on the simulator to get a feeling of what to expect this weekend. It's a pretty fast and fun track with a few big braking zones which should make for a physical race. Being able to compete at new places is always a challenge, which is exciting for us as drivers as we have to adapt to something new and get up to speed as quickly as possible. I'm looking forward to it!"

Daniel Ricciardo: "We were unfortunate in Brazil not to come away with points on my side. It was a shame, but there's still plenty of positives to take from the weekend and use those to focus on maximising everything from the remaining races this season. We've got one more at a new venue for us in Qatar to round off this triple-header. I'm looking forward to it as it's a new track and a different challenge for everyone. The aim is to get to grips with the circuit right from the off and find a good rhythm. Racing under the lights brings some extra excitement too. Three to go, we'll keep fighting."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "After a challenging two weeks, we head to Qatar as we look to secure a positive result for the team and score the points that are on the table for us with the package we have.

"This week marks the first-ever Qatar Grand Prix in Formula 1's history at the Losail International Circuit. Once again, it's exciting to be racing in a new country and venue and being able to bring the sport to fans across the globe from a different territory.

"We return to the traditional race weekend format following sprint qualifying in Brazil. The additional free practice session will enable teams to optimise their planning and set-up, especially with there being no historical data on record. The track offers a mixture of medium and high-speed corners with one DRS zone on the main long straight, which hopefully will provide opportunities to overtake going into Turn One.

"The team both at the track and in the factory, alongside our colleagues at Mercedes HPP, have shown hard work, dedication and teamwork to the highest levels during this transcontinental triple-header. Let's keep pushing together."

Losail International Circuit

Race laps: 57

Circuit length: 5.38km/3.343 miles

Total race distance: 306.66km/190.550 miles

Number of corners: 16 (10 right, six left)

Allocated tyre compounds: Hard: C1, Medium: C2 and Soft: C3