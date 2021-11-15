Reports of McLaren Group sale "wholly inaccurate"

McLaren Group has responded to reports that it has been sold to Audi, describing the claim as "wholly inaccurate".

In a brief statement, the McLaren Group said:

"McLaren Group is aware of a news media report stating it has been sold to Audi. This is wholly inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the story removed.

"McLaren's technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaboration with relevant partners and suppliers, including other carmakers, however, there has been no change in the ownership structure of the McLaren Group."

Earlier this morning, Autocar reported that Audi had bought McLaren in a deal that "gives the German manufacturer complete control over the whole group and secures it an entry into Formula 1".

"The change of ownership should secure the future of McLaren, which has been operating under heavy financial pressures despite an injection of capital late last year following a refinancing worth up to £500 million," added the Autocar report.

"From an F1 point of view, the deal ensures the Volkswagen Group, which owns Audi, now has direct access to an entry into grand prix racing," said Autocar. "Volkswagen has been involved in discussions over the specification of a new F1 powertrain due for introduction mid-decade and has been openly considering a commitment to the pinnacle of motorsport.

“The deal does not necessarily close the door on a Porsche entry to F1, either. The Audi sibling brand is also considering a return to F1, as new motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach told Autocar recently."

Unbelievably, Autocar has since amended the article, which included a number of inaccuracies - apart from the obvious - to include McLaren's statement though it fails to make any apology for the "wholly inaccurate" content of the original.

