Brazil GP: Sprint team notes - McLaren

Lando Norris: "A good day for us with two positions gained. One on a very important competitor, which is the Ferrari, and one on the AlphaTauri, so we've given ourselves the best opportunity to score some big points tomorrow. There were some positives and negatives from today in terms of how the car was and how confident I was pushing the car. We'll try to make improvements overnight and see if we can come out even stronger tomorrow. We did everything we could. Even though we didn't quite have the pace of the Ferraris, we still managed to get ahead of one of them. We'll try even harder tomorrow."

Daniel Ricciardo: "The start itself was alright but the inside line into Turn One got a bit bottled-up and the positioning wasn't so good. I'll have a look at that and make sure I get on top of it for tomorrow. We want to try to move forward, so we'll see what we can do. I'll learn from today and come back fighting in the race."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Mixed results today in sprint qualifying. Lando had a good sprint, moving forwards, which was the objective, overtaking Gasly and Leclerc. Daniel unfortunately got boxed-in at Turn One and lost momentum and positions because of that, before being stuck in a DRS train for pretty much the entire race.

"Execution from the team was good today, and the positive is that, in terms of pace, we were in a position to fight with the cars around us. Points are on offer tomorrow, and we're fully focused now on race preparation. We're looking forward to an exciting Sao Paulo Grand Prix."