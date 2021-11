Mexican GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Daniel Ricciardo: "It's a little bittersweet because obviously Carlos [Sainz] is two-milliseconds in front, but to split the Ferraris is not too bad around here. We worked as a team well, with Lando giving me some help. I think the clean side of the grid should be OK tomorrow. I made a little mistake in Turn 13 which I think cost me sixth but the clean side of the grid isn't a bad offset, so we'll work with that.

"We did make improvements going into today, yesterday was tricky as we missed a lot of running. We hit the ground running and I think we have to be fairly pleased with P7. We'll try to get a couple off the start tomorrow."

Lando Norris: "A good enough day, I don't think there was a lot more we could do. We helped Daniel to get into the best position possible, which we achieved. We struggled a little bit with the car in general, but we're still hopeful for a positive result. I think we can have a good race, but we'll need to work hard tonight to give ourselves a good plan going into tomorrow"

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Today was all about teamwork. With Lando taking his fourth power unit of the season and going to the back of the grid, the challenge was to get Daniel as high up as possible, with Lando's help. The team and the drivers developed a programme to do that and executed it very well this afternoon. We've achieved pretty much everything we wanted to achieve today.

"After a tough start into the weekend yesterday, the team stayed focused and worked hard and came back strongly today, with a car that was competitive on pace against our immediate rivals. Starting P7 and from the back of the grid means our drivers face different challenges tomorrow, so tonight we focus on preparing for those scenarios, while looking forward to another exciting race."