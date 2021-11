FIA "confident" Jeddah circuit will be ready for Grand Prix

Amidst growing speculation over the state of readiness of Saudi Arabia's Jeddah circuit, the FIA's race director, Michael Masi is confident the facility will be finished in time for next month's race.

Earlier today, we were informed that DJ Snake has been added to the Friday Night headlining show at the inaugural Grand Prix in Jeddah next month.

"DJ Snake is the latest amazing addition to the incredible weekend entertainment schedule at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit," proclaimed the press release. "It follows the confirmation that global music icons & multi-million selling superstars Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky & David Guetta will close out the inaugural race in Jeddah on Sunday 5th December a day after multi-award-winning singer, songwriter & dancer, Jason Derulo and iconic DJ, TiŽsto will headline the post-qualifying concert on Saturday 4th December."

This is all very well, of course, but while the concerts are shaping up nicely, there remains concern over the main event, the racing, with increasing speculation that the actual circuit might not be fully ready in time.

Keen to allay fears that the Jeddah circuit will not be fully ready to host the penultimate round of the championship, a race that could prove to be the championship decider, the FIA's race director, Michael Masi has spoken out.

"The FIA and F1 are getting daily updates of where things are at and it's progressing very, very quickly," he insists.

"I think everyone will acknowledge there's a lot to do," he admits, "but still confident of the race going ahead, no problems."

The Australian confirmed that he recently visited the circuit and based on his experience of previous events in South Korea and India - ironically, neither of which remain part of the schedule - he is fully confident all is going to plan.

"Both of those went off, no problems at all, and I'm quite confident that Saudi will be exactly the same," he told reporters. "They will finish, I have confidence."