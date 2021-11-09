Hamilton clarifies post-race comments

Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to clarify what appeared to be disparaging comments he made about Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas on Sunday.

In the aftermath of Sunday's Grand Prix, clearly stunned by the pace of the Red Bulls, Hamilton told MC, David Coulthard: "Their car was far superior this weekend and there was nothing we really could do about it. I gave it absolutely everything and even obviously a great fight with Sergio at the end, but I am really grateful I was able to at least get a second.

"The pressure...," he continued, "I've had that many times before so it was easy to hold on. But it just shows how fast their car was when Sergio was that close behind me and able to follow that closely.

"He did a great job, so he was applying that pressure and kept going, but I really enjoyed the race still."

As fans inevitably took to social media to discuss what appeared to be a swipe at the local hero, Hamilton criticised his own teammate for allowing Max Verstappen to pass him at the start and take the lead.

"I had envisaged it differently, naturally" he said of the opening moments of the race, "in the sense that Valtteri maybe would get a better start and I would have tried to get into his tow.

"But obviously I was alongside him, which was good, and then I was just covering my side of the track, trying to make sure no one could come up the inside, so I was trying to keep whichever Red Bull I could see in my mirror behind.

"I thought Valtteri would be doing the same," he added, "but obviously he left the door open for Max. And Max was on the racing line, so he did a mega job braking into Turn 1 and, because I'm on the inside on the dirt, there was no hope for me."

To make matters worse, Bottas was then clipped by Daniel Ricciardo, spinning the Finn's Mercedes and dropping him to the back of the field where he was unable to play any further part in the German team's race strategy.

"That made the race a lot harder, naturally," said Hamilton. "Having one car ahead just means they can play on the strategy."

Taking to social media on Monday, the world champion was keen to clarify his comments.

"Just want to make sure people don't read what I was saying wrong yesterday," he wrote on Instagram. "I have a lot of respect for Sergio and I think he's doing a great job in his new team. He's improved so much this season and I know how hard it is to progress with a new team, it takes time.

"My comment was simply that following another car in Mexico is the hardest thing due to the low drag we all have. That's why there is very little overtaking. However, he was able to follow so closely which highlights just how much more downforce they were able to carry. Big up Checo for keeping it clean."

As for his Alfa-bound teammate, who he has previously described as his "best teammate ever", Hamilton wrote: "Yesterday I said that VB left the door open and naturally people will jump to criticise.

"We are a team," he added, "and we win and we lose as a team. There is not one single person responsible for winning or losing, we do it together good or bad. You may be able to beat us but you can't break us.

"Onto the next one Valtteri, let's keep pushing bro."