Qatar GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Sebastian: "This weekend will mark the first time that we have raced at the Losail International Circuit, so at this stage, there are a lot of unknowns. Because we have very little to no data, other than our recent telemetry from Mexico and Brazil, it will be incredibly important to have a productive Friday and Saturday before qualifying and the race."

Lance: ''Last weekend's result was a tough one to take on the chin as our race was compromised by factors out of our control. We are all focused now on Qatar, which will be a fast, flowing circuit where overtaking will be quite difficult – so it will be crucial to secure a good qualifying performance on Saturday."

Keys to the Race

The Qatar Grand Prix is the final race of the 2021 season for Pirelli's hardest tyre compound, the C1, which will be joined by the C2 and C3. With both qualifying and the race taking place after sunset, understanding tyre behaviour in cooler temperatures will be crucial.

Featuring one significant straight and one DRS zone, overtaking at the Losail International Circuit could be tricky. Positioned at the end of the DRS zone and with a heavy-braking entry, Turn One will be the best overtaking opportunity of the lap.

With plenty of smooth run-off, the Losail International Circuit will initially be forgiving to any driver who makes a mistake. However, that run-off is surrounded by gravel traps, so drivers who stray too far off-line risk getting beached.