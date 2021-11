Brazil GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "Unfortunately, we didn't quite have the pace to challenge the top 10 today, but overall I think we had a decent qualifying session. I pushed hard from the outset and, given that we have the sprint tomorrow, 12th is a reasonable position from which to start. I am hoping that in race conditions we will be more competitive so I feel quite optimistic tonight."

Lance Stroll: "I am disappointed with my qualifying result. Throughout today, I have been struggling with the balance of the car and I think that is reflected in the end result. However, because this weekend features the sprint format, we have a chance to fight forward tomorrow and, if we can make up some ground, we should be able to start in a better position for the race on Sunday."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "Lance very narrowly missed getting through to Q2, and he will therefore start tomorrow's sprint from P16. Soon after, Sebastian very narrowly missed getting through to Q3, and he will therefore start tomorrow's sprint from P12. That is not as good as we had been hoping for - clearly - but in tomorrow's sprint both drivers will be pushing as hard as possible to get through to the top 10, so as to optimise their chances of scoring points in Sunday's feature race."