United States GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "Our qualifying pace was promising, and the car felt especially good in Q1. In Q2, I think I left some time on the table, but, with the grid penalty, the early exit made very little difference. We did what we needed to in terms of qualifying ahead of George [Russell] and Fernando [Alonso] who are also taking grid penalties, which means we will not start right at the back. I think we will start from P18 as things stand. It is going to be a hot and tough race so I think there is all to play for tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "It was frustrating to exit qualifying early because I think we had the pace to achieve more. During my final lap in Q1, [Antonio] Giovinazzi spun in front of me and the double yellow flags at Turn Two ruined my lap at the end of the session. There are a number of cars taking grid penalties, so it remains to be seen where I will line up for the race. Wherever we start, we will fight hard to come away with something tomorrow."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "Lance was unfortunate to have his best Q1 lap impacted by double waved yellows. As a result, through no fault of his own, he did not progress to Q2. Sebastian achieved his objective of outqualifying the other competitors taking a new power unit. So today's qualifying was a frustrating one for both our drivers, and we will look at our options this evening before we decide on how best to approach tomorrow's race."