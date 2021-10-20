Hulkenberg to test for McLaren's... IndyCar team

Nico Hulkenberg is to take part in an evaluation test for Arrow McLaren SP at Barber Motorsports Park on Monday.

The 34-year-old, who contested 178 Grands Prix with Williams, Force India, Sauber, Renault and Racing Point, without ever making it to the podium, is to test for the Arrow McLaren SP IndyCar team next week.

The German, who is currently reserve driver at Aston Martin, having stood in for both Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll at Racing Point last season after the Mexican tested positive for COVID, and the Canadian felt unwell, won the 2015 Le Mans 24-Hour race with Porsche.

Arrow McLaren SP is considering running a third car in IndyCar next year, with Mexico's Pato O'Ward and Sweden's Felix Rosenqvist already confirmed.

This year Romain Grosjean made a successful move to the series, finishing the season 15th overall with Dale Coyne Racing, ahead of a move to Andretti Autosport in 2022, where he replaces Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Earlier this month, Grosjean underwent his rookie orientation at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the Frenchman subsequently confirming that he will be racing in the 2022 Indianapolis 500.

"I am pleased to try out an Indy car and see what it’s all about," said Hulkenberg of Monday's test, which takes place at Alabama's Barber Motorsports Park. "While I don’t have any current plans to race in IndyCar, it will be great to drive a car for the first time and get a feel for the series."

The news comes as F2 star, Christian Lundgaard announces that he has signed to drive for Rahal Letterman Lanigan next season.