Turkish GP: Preview - Aston Martin

Sebastian: "One of the most rewarding challenges at Istanbul Park is trying to take Turn Eight flat. It's a 260km/h corner, with plenty of bumps, and a blind entry - so it's always fun. I really enjoyed my race in Turkey last year, and I'll be pushing to fight strongly in the midfield once again this weekend."

Lance: "My first experience of Turkey last year gave me one of the best moments of my career when I took pole position before leading laps on Sunday. Those experiences showcased how challenging the track can be. Grip can be difficult to find, but that makes for a constant challenge. I'm looking forward to getting back out there and aiming for points."

Cognizant's Keys to the Race

The battle to the first braking point in Turkey stands in stark contrast to Russia. After a 950m run to Turn Two in Sochi, there's a Spa-like 220m blast into Turkey's pincer-like Turn One, so there will be fewer slipstreaming efforts and more focus on gaining places under braking.

Istanbul will also provide a return to the 80km/h pitlane speed limit, so it's a switch back to a more conventional 20-second time-loss per pitstop. Multiple-stop strategies in conventional race conditions are therefore more viable than last time out. With the C2, C3 and C4 Pirelli tyres on hand, it's a step softer than last year and could help strategy variance.

Last year's Turkish Grand Prix weekend took place in largely wet conditions, meaning Formula One teams still have limited dry-weather data. Expect particularly busy practice sessions on Friday and Saturday, and unknowns - such as the feasibility of overtaking - to become clearer as the weekend progresses.