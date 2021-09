Stroll handed time penalty

Lance Stroll has been handed a 10s time penalty for colliding with Pierre Gasly in the final closing stages of today's Grand Prix.

Having previously collided with his own teammate, Sebastian Vettel, the Canadian subsequently collided with the AlphaTauri driver at Turn 8, after going off and rejoining the track, causing Gasly to spin.

Although noting that the conditions were extremely slippery especially as Stroll was on old hard tyres, the stewards determined that it was still the responsibility of the Canadian to ensure that having left the track due to those very same conditions, he drove appropriately taking them into account when he re-joined and turned into the next corner, considering there were two other cars in close proximity.

Handing a Stroll a 10s time penalty, which didn't affect his finishing position (11th), the stewards handed him two penalty points bringing his 12 month total to 8, just 4 short of an automatic race ban.