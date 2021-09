Russian GP: Starting Grid

Amended starting grid for the VTB Russian Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Verstappen: 3 place grid penalty for causing a collision (Monza)

Leclerc: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Verstappen: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Latifi: Required to start from the back of the starting grid as additional power unit elements have been used

Bottas: 15-place grid penalty as additional power unit elements have been used