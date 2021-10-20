Andretti Look To Buy Into Existing Formula One Outfit

While although the decision makers within Formula One have long since tried to woo either new manufacturers or privateers into the peak of motorsport, such attempts have been fruitless up until now.

With only 10 teams currently operating within the confines of Formula One, many have called for an expansion in numbers and although there has been interest from the likes of the Volkswagen Group, their addition still seems a number of years away.

Which is not going to be good news for those who are hoping for a new name on the grid, or at least more names on the grid and although any of the Volkswagen brands may not appear until 2026 at the earliest, there could some new input in the paddock soon.

Input that comes in the shape of the Andretti Acquisition Corporation and with the United States based entity eyeing up an entry into the world of Formula One, they are looking to piggyback onto an existing team.

Because the cost of starting anew is reported to require a fee of £200m and that is just the cost to enrol a team in the global circus. A barrier which has unsurprisingly scared many potential entrants away.

Instead, the neater route of entry is to simply invest in a team that is already established and with Aston Martin taking over the reins from Force India at the start of 2021 and Williams being sold Dorilton Capital, it is now the Sauber team which is in the financial crosshairs.

According to recent pit-lane rumours, the Andretti team are looking to add to their current racing portfolio and in doing so, they will look to purchase 80% of Sauber's parent company Islero Investments through their own acquisition's division.

Something that would likely require €350 million to change hands and although purchasing a majority stake in a Formula One team does not come cheap these days, it is a far sight cheaper than trying to start from scratch.

Not only that, but should the sale go through as many expect it to do, it will give the Sauber team (or whatever their moniker will be) a huge shot in the arm and in doing so, it could propel their two cars up the grid.

Which will be music to the ears of Valtteri Bottas who makes the move from Mercedes in 2022 and if his new owners can squeeze more horsepower out of their current Ferrari powerplant, the Finn could be a tempting bet for race wins next year.

Should that be the case and you are looking to put your money where your mouth is, then the best online bookies will be more than willing to facilitate your attempt at testing your Formula One betting acumen.

While when it comes to putting their money where their mouths are, that is exactly what the Andretti team are looking to do and after success in a number of formulas and championships around the world, they feel that now is the time to make a step up to the top tier.

A step that team boss Michael Andretti only knows so well and after a rather forgettable stint with McLaren in the 1990's, he will be looking to garner a far greater amount of success from the comfort of pit-lane.

At the same time, such a move into the world of Formula One, will be music to the ears of the discipline's American owners and with Liberty Media looking increasingly into stateside expansion, Andretti's inclusion is exactly what they need.

Because with attempts at setting up American teams in the past, being attempts that have fell by the wayside, now would be the perfect time to generate further interest within in the country and this could be further harnessed by potential driver selection for 2023.

Should the purchase go ahead as expected, then Andretti will look to utilise the drivers that are already operating under their auspices, and this would likely mean a Formula One debut for Colton Herta.

While with Herta's main sponsor Gainbridge also being reportedly involved in the purchase of Sauber, you can see how the dots are starting to connect and if they connect soon enough, then the name of Andretti could return to Formula One in 2022.