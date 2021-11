Mexican GP: Qualifying team notes - Aston Martin

Sebastian Vettel: "It was a decent effort today. We tried to make it to Q3 on the Medium and I had two runs in Q2: my first was not very strong, and I think a tear-off stuck on the rear wing cost us some performance, but the second run was much better. I think we will start from ninth tomorrow, but let's see how the grid looks when all the penalties are applied. That should give us a good platform to have a strong race. We have shown good pace on the long runs this weekend, so I think we can be up there fighting for good points. We also have free choice on tyres [as a result of qualifying 11th], so we will go away and look over the data to work out the best strategy for tomorrow."

Lance Stroll: "I am OK. I was a little bit too wide at the final corner, it was a bit dirty out there, and I lost the car at the exit due to a lack of grip. It is a big job for the team and the mechanics [to repair], so it is a shame. I wanted to see what we could do in qualifying and see how the car felt, even though we were set to start at the back of the grid anyway. We will do our best to work our way up the field in the race and gain some places tomorrow."

Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal: "Early on in Q1, Lance had an accident at the last corner, and obviously the main thing is that he is OK. He was taken to the medical centre to undergo precautionary checks, and all his vital signs and x-rays were found to be normal. He will be fit to race tomorrow. Sebastian qualified 11th but we expect him to start the race from P9 as a result of grid penalties served on two drivers who qualified ahead of him."