Losail stewards watching track limits at 5 corners

Drivers have been warned that track limits will be enforced at 5 of the Losail International Circuit's 16 corners this weekend.

Before a wheel has even turned, drivers have been warned that a lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track on the exit of Turns 4, 12, 13, 14 and 16 will result in that lap time being invalidated by the stewards.

Each time any car fails to negotiate any of the exits by using the track, their team will be informed via the official messaging system.

On the third occasion of a driver failing to negotiate any of the turns bu using the track during the race, he will be shown a black and white flag, and any further cutting will then be reported to the stewards.

For the avoidance of doubt this means a total of three occasions combined not three at each corner.

Given the track will only have one DRS zone - on the main straight - overtaking is likely to be very difficult. Consequently the likeliest opportunity will be into Turn 1, particularly with DRS assistance.

However, according to Mercedes, turns 6, 10 and 16 might offer chances to sneak down the inside if a mistake is made.