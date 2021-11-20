Qatar GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bul

Max Verstappen: "It's been a bit of an up and down weekend so far, I was happy in quali but just not quick enough. I thought I had quite a decent lap but then heard the gap difference and I was a bit shocked, it's been really difficult to match them. In a way I'm happy to be second but the gap to Lewis is very big. Qualifying has been more of a struggle for us over the past few races so we definitely need to have a look into it. I don't expect miracles tomorrow but we are on a new track and a lot of things can happen, we never give up. It's very quick around here so it will be difficult to follow, it also depends on what tyres we will be on and those around us. I'll try to do the best I can, as always."

Sergio Perez: "It was a crazy qualifying for me, I think we have been there all weekend and after FP3 we were really confident with the changes we were making. We had everything in hand to really have a strong qualifying but we didn't put it together when it mattered. We changed our approach with the tyre prep going into the evening conditions and we were not able to do the laps we wanted to, I hit a lot of traffic and going out in Q2 is the price we paid, we didn't put it together when it mattered. We are a Team so we are all in it together, it is a shame we didn't make it but we are looking forward to tomorrow now. I think without that issue the pace was in the car, we have been up there all weekend, so I see no reason why we shouldn't have been there today and therefore can't fight tomorrow. It has been a disappointing day but Sunday is what matters and hopefully we are able to recover and minimise the damage. We will try to make overtaking possibly here, I really hope that come race day we can be strong and come through the field to be in the mix for big points."

Christian Horner: "It's great to be on the front row with Max, he got the maximum performance out of the car today and has an opportunity down into turn one tomorrow, but it's going to be very difficult to follow closely after that with the speed of these corners and mount an overtake. So the first 500m are going to be crucial and then it will come down to strategy, pit stops and reliability, all of those factors, and the tyres are under constant load at this track, so it's going to be fascinating to see how they last tomorrow. It's a shame not to have Checo in the top ten, but it's a long Grand Prix and he can still be a very important factor for us in the race tomorrow. With both title contenders starting next to each other it should be a great race."