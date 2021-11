FIA delays review decision

The FIA has delayed a decision on Mercedes request for a right to review the decision not to penalise Max Verstappen in Brazil until Friday.

Summoned by the FIA to present new evidence relevant to the case, Mercedes was armed with the onboard footage not available to the Interlagos stewards at the time they decided not in investigate the lap 48 incident.

"Following today's hearing with representatives from Mercedes and Red Bull, the stewards are now considering the matter and will publish their decision tomorrow."

It was only after the race that race director Michael Masi revealed that the decision to flag the incident as a "racing incident" was because the relevant onboard footage wasn't available.

If the FIA grant the right of review a further hearing will be undertaken at which the specifics of the incident, including the new footage, will be carefully scrutinised.

While a time penalty could see Max Verstappen demoted to third in the Brazil results if found guilty of forcing Lewis Hamilton off track, alternatively the Dutchman could be hit was a grid penalty this weekend.

Check out our Thursday gallery from Qatar, here.