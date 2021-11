Jeddah organisers in race against time

Organisers of the forthcoming Saudi Arabia Grand Prix are in a race against time to have the circuit completed in time for the race which is due to take place in two weeks.

Last week, race director, Michael Masi said he was confident the facility would be ready in time.

"The FIA and F1 are getting daily updates of where things are at and it's progressing very, very quickly," he said over the Mexico Grand Prix weekend. "Everyone will acknowledge there's a lot to do, but still confident of the race going ahead, no problems.

"They will finish, I have confidence," he added, bringing back memories of a certain Neville Chamberlain.

However, F1 sporting director, Steve Nielsen admits that organisers are in a race against time.

"It's an ambitious project, it will be a great facility," he told Autosport. "They're up against it, they are. But they're literally working 24/7 as they have been for quite a long time now.

"I saw some more photos this morning, and they've made huge progress," he added. "But still a lot to do. It really is going to be down to the wire. But they'll get it done.

"Everything we need to put the race on safely we'll have," he insisted, "I'm confident of that."

"I'm confident that it will be ready," said Masi at the weekend. "It was always going to be very close. There's no doubt about that.

"Everything that I've seen, the progress day-on-day and week-on-week has been amazing since I was there last."