Verstappen summoned by stewards

Max Verstappen has been summoned by the Qatar stewards for an alleged double-waved yellow flag infringement.

The double-waved yellows followed Pierre Gasly's puncture which caused the AlphaTauri driver to stop on the main straight.

Verstappen, who improved his time on his final lap but remained second, had exited the final corner and passed the double yellows being waved on the left side of the circuit.

The summons document states an "alleged breach of Appendix H, Art. 2.5.5.b) of the FIA International Sporting Code and non-compliance with Race Director's Event Notes 7.1, not respecting double waved yellow flags at 18:00".

The Red Bull driver has been summoned to meet with the stewards at 13:00 (local time) on Sunday, just four hours before the start of the race.

At last year's Austrian Grand Prix, title rival Lewis Hamilton was handed a 3-place grid penalty for ignoring single-waved yellows, the penalty for ignoring double-waved yellows likely to be more severe.