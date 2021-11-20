Site logo

Qatar GP: Qualifying - Times

NEWS STORY
20/11/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for the Ooredoo Qatar Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Hamilton Mercedes 1:20.827 148.900 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:21.282 0.455
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:21.478 0.651
4 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:21.640 0.813
5 Alonso Alpine 1:21.670 0.843
6 Norris McLaren 1:21.731 0.904
7 Sainz Ferrari 1:21.840 1.013
8 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:21.881 1.054
9 Ocon Alpine 1:22.028 1.201
10 Vettel Aston Martin 1:22.785 1.958
11 Perez Red Bull 1:22.346
12 Stroll Aston Martin 1:22.460
13 Leclerc Ferrari 1:22.463
14 Ricciardo McLaren 1:22.597
15 Russell Williams 1:22.756
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:23.156
17 Latifi Williams 1:23.213
18 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:23.262
19 Schumacher Haas 1:23.407
20 Mazepin Haas 1:25.859

