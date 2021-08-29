Site logo

Belgian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
29/08/2021

Result of the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 3 03:27.071
2 Russell Williams 3 + 0:01.995
3 Hamilton Mercedes 3 + 0:02.601
4 Ricciardo McLaren 3 + 0:04.496
5 Vettel Aston Martin 3 + 0:07.479
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 3 + 0:10.177
7 Ocon Alpine 3 + 0:11.579
8 Leclerc Ferrari 3 + 0:12.608
9 Latifi Williams 3 + 0:15.485
10 Sainz Ferrari 3 + 0:16.166
11 Alonso Alpine 3 + 0:20.590
12 Bottas Mercedes 3 + 0:22.414
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 3 + 0:24.163
14 Norris McLaren 3 + 0:27.110
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 3 + 0:28.329
16 Schumacher Haas 3 + 0:29.507
17 Mazepin Haas 3 + 0:31.993
18 Stroll Aston Martin 3 + 0:34.108
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 3 + 0:36.054
20 Perez Red Bull 3 + 0:38.205

Fastest Lap: Mazepin (Haas) 3:18.016 (Lap 2)

