Belgian GP: Starting Grid

NEWS STORY
29/08/2021

Amended starting grid for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Verstappen Red Bull
2 Russell Williams
3 Hamilton Mercedes
4 Ricciardo McLaren
5 Vettel Aston Martin
6 Gasly AlphaTauri
7 Perez Red Bull
8 Ocon Alpine
9 Leclerc Ferrari
10 Latifi Williams
11 Sainz Ferrari
12 Alonso Alpine
13 Bottas Mercedes
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
15 Norris McLaren
16 Tsunoda AlphaTauri
17 Schumacher Haas
18 Mazepin Haas
19 Stroll Aston Martin
PIT Raikkonen Alfa Romeo

Bottas: 5-place grid penalty for causing a collision (Hungary)

Stroll: 5-place grid penalty for causing a collision (Hungary)

Norris: 5-place grid penalty for replacement gearbox

Raikkonen: Required to start from the pit lane as car modified whilst under Parc Ferme conditions.

