Norris cleared to race

Lando Norris has been cleared to take part in tomorrow's Belgian Grand Prix.

The Briton crashed heavily at the start of Q3 causing the session to be red-flagged for just under an hour.

Though he was able to get out from his wrecked car unaided he was first taken to the circuit's medical centre before being taken to a local hospital for further precautionary checks.

The team later confirmed that the Briton will be able to take part in tomorrow's race after being cleared by the trackside doctor and the FIA's medical delegate.

"Checks were done in the hospital," team boss, Andreas Seidl subsequently told reporters, "also his elbow that was hurting a bit.

"Everything is good," he added, "and he’s good to be back racing tomorrow."

Due to the damage to his car, the Briton will most likely start from the pitlane.

"The assessment of the damage is still ongoing," said Seidl, "also the assessment of the consequences, and what that means in terms of what we have to change, and what that means for example the starting position tomorrow, that's still in progress.

"I think it was a reasonably heavy impact, but I think we know the safety which is built into these cars and the safety that the track is having, luckily it ended up with just some bruises, probably. Luckily you can go back racing tomorrow.

"The most important thing is Lando is okay, now our focus is on getting the car ready for tomorrow. Knowing that Lando is in top form hopefully we can get back into a position to score points with him."