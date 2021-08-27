Site logo

Belgian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

NEWS STORY
27/08/2021

Times from today's second free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:44.472 149.972 mph
2 Bottas Mercedes 1:44.513 0.041
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:44.544 0.072
4 Alonso Alpine 1:44.953 0.481
5 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:44.965 0.493
6 Stroll Aston Martin 1:45.180 0.708
7 Ocon Alpine 1:45.302 0.830
8 Vettel Aston Martin 1:45.336 0.864
9 Norris McLaren 1:45.386 0.914
10 Perez Red Bull 1:45.404 0.932
11 Sainz Ferrari 1:45.517 1.045
12 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:45.758 1.286
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:45.789 1.317
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:45.967 1.495
15 Ricciardo McLaren 1:46.118 1.646
16 Latifi Williams 1:46.198 1.726
17 Russell Williams 1:46.665 2.193
18 Leclerc Ferrari 1:46.836 2.364
19 Mazepin Haas 1:47.335 2.863
20 Schumacher Haas 1:47.529 3.057

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2021. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms