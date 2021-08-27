Site logo

Belgian GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

27/08/2021

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Bottas Mercedes 1:45.199 148.936 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 1:45.363 0.164
3 Gasly AlphaTauri 1:45.699 0.500
4 Leclerc Ferrari 1:45.818 0.619
5 Sainz Ferrari 1:45.935 0.736
6 Perez Red Bull 1:46.127 0.928
7 Vettel Aston Martin 1:46.177 0.978
8 Norris McLaren 1:46.336 1.137
9 Ocon Alpine 1:46.497 1.298
10 Alonso Alpine 1:46.612 1.413
11 Stroll Aston Martin 1:46.649 1.450
12 Ricciardo McLaren 1:46.683 1.484
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:46.755 1.556
14 Russell Williams 1:46.772 1.573
15 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1:46.928 1.729
16 Latifi Williams 1:47.101 1.902
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:48.125 2.926
18 Hamilton Mercedes 1:48.224 3.025
19 Mazepin Haas 1:48.705 3.506
20 Schumacher Haas 1:49.059 3.860

