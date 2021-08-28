Site logo

Belgian GP: Qualifying - Times

28/08/2021

Times from today's qualifying session for the Rolex Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 1:59.765 130.822 mph
2 Russell Williams 2:00.086 0.321
3 Hamilton Mercedes 2:00.099 0.334
4 Ricciardo McLaren 2:00.864 1.099
5 Vettel Aston Martin 2:00.935 1.170
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 2:01.164 1.399
7 Perez Red Bull 2:02.112 2.347
8 Bottas Mercedes 2:02.502 2.737
9 Ocon Alpine 2:03.513 3.748
10 Norris McLaren No Time
11 Leclerc Ferrari 1:57.721
12 Latifi Williams 1:58.056
13 Sainz Ferrari 1:58.137
14 Alonso Alpine 1:58.205
15 Stroll Aston Martin 1:58.231
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 2:02.306
17 Tsunoda AlphaTauri 2:02.413
18 Schumacher Haas 2:03.973
19 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 2:04.452
20 Mazepin Haas 2:04.939

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Endre, 1 hour ago

"Unbelievable Russel performance! Even tough this was only qualifying it reminded me of Senna's 84 race in the Toleman at Monte Carlo. The raw talent of this guy is truly up there with the best in the history of motorsport. "

