Test Times: Young Driver Test

NEWS STORY
15/12/2020

Today's times from the Yas Marina, following the end-of-season Young Driver Test.

Name Team Tyres Laps Time Gap
         
Alonso Renault C5 105 1:36.333 128.969 mph
de Vries Mercedes C5 110 1:36.595 0.262
Vandorne Mercedes C5 82 1:36.840 0.507
Kubica Alfa Romeo C5 89 1:37.446 1.113
Tsunoda AlphaTauri C5 123 1:37.557 1.224
Vips Red Bull C4 101 1:37.770 1.437
Fuoco Ferrari C5 126 1:37.817 1.484
Ilott Alfa Romeo C5 93 1:37.826 1.493
Zhou Renault C5 98 1:37.902 1.569
Aitken Williams C4 78 1:38.153 1.820
Schwarzman Ferrari C5 129 1:38.157 1.824
Buemi Red Bull C4 77 1:38.284 1.951
Sato AlphaTauri C4 127 1:38.495 2.162
Nissany Williams C4 75 1:39.800 3.467
Schumacher Haas C5 125 1:39.947 3.614

