Abu Dhabi GP: Result

13/12/2020

Result of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 55 1h 36:28.645
2 Bottas Mercedes 55 + 0:15.976
3 Hamilton Mercedes 55 + 0:18.415
4 Albon Red Bull 55 + 0:19.987
5 Norris McLaren 55 + 1:00.729
6 Sainz McLaren 55 + 1:05.662
7 Ricciardo Renault 55 + 1:13.748
8 Gasly AlphaTauri 55 + 1:29.718
9 Ocon Renault 55 + 1:41.069
10 Stroll Racing Point 55 + 1:42.738
11 Kvyat AlphaTauri 54 + 1 Lap
12 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 54 + 1 Lap
13 Leclerc Ferrari 54 + 1 Lap
14 Vettel Ferrari 54 + 1 Lap
15 Russell Williams 54 + 1 Lap
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 54 + 1 Lap
17 Latifi Williams 54 + 1 Lap
18 Magnussen Haas 54 + 1 Lap
19 Fittipaldi Haas 53 + 2 Laps
Perez Racing Point 8 Retired

Fastest Lap: Ricciardo (Renault) 1:40.926 (Lap 55)

